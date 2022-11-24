Ad
Lars Danielsson is Sweden's ambassador to the European Union (Photo: European Union, 2022)

Swedish EU presidency: 'Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ukraine and a looming economic recession is set to dominate the upcoming Swedish EU presidency, which takes over at the start of next year.

"Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine will be a very much on the forefront of our priority of our presidency," said Lars Danielsson, Sweden's ambassador to the EU, on Thursday (24 November).

It will be Sweden's third, since joining the European Union in 1995, to spear head the EU's six-month rotating presidency and will be staffed with up to 200 official...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

