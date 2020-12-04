EU defends its slower vaccine authorisation

"The promise of vaccines is phenomenal [and] the reward is potentially game-changing," World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday (3 December), as the UK became the first Western country to approve a vaccine.

However, recent WHO studies indicate that about half of the population in some European countries are unsure about vaccination against Covid-19.

For Kluge, "it's understandable to be concerned about vaccination in the current circ...