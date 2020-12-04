EU defends its slower vaccine authorisation

"The promise of vaccines is phenomenal [and] the reward is potentially game-changing," World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday (3 December), as the UK became the first Western country to approve a vaccine.
However, recent WHO studies indicate that about half of the population in some European countries are unsure about vaccination against Covid-19.
For Kluge, "it's understandable to be concerned about vaccination in the current circ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.