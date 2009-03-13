Ad
“We defend a totally identical position," said Ms Merkel (l) (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

France and Germany unite positions ahead of summit

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

France and Germany on Thursday (12 March) agreed that the emphasis at the upcoming G20 meeting in London should be on greater financial regulation and rejected calls coming from the US to increase spending as a way to deal with the crisis.

During a meeting of their cabinets in Berlin, the two countries "underlined their determination to pursue and strengthen the co-ordination of their economic policy in the face of the financial and economic crisis and to work together so that such a cr...

