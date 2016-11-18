OettiGate and #OettingAir: from free flight into free fall

This time, it only took 4.5 hours to claim he did nothing wrong.
Just two weeks after global outrage over his racist, sexist and homophobic slur, German EU commissioner Oettinger is in the middle of new media storm for accepting a free trip on a private jet with an unregistered lobbyist nicknamed "Mr Russia".
Alice Stollmeyer is a digital advocacy strategist at @StollmeyerEU and a member of EUobserver's board. Her Rem@rk@ble column looks at social media trends about the EU.
