EU to change resource-wasting economic model

The European Commission is working on policy solutions it says are needed to better address the consequences of a rising population, excessive consumption, and dwindling resources.
Speaking to reporters in Hannover in April, EU environment commissioner Janez Potocnik said if the world continues its current per capita consumption trend and if the global population rises to 9 billion people, then by mid-century three times more resources would be needed to maintain the current style of l...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
