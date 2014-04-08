Ad
euobserver
Antonis Samaras' government has been rocked by the video revelations (Photo: "The Council of the European Union")

Golden Dawn video scandal clouds Greek election campaigns

EU Political
by Nathalie Savaricas, Athens,

The battle to woo voters ahead of Greece's municipal and European parliamentary elections next month is in full swing.

The government had been talking up its economic achievements, including clinching an €8.3bn instalment from its international bailout and a possible return to the markets.

However the news was quickly overshadowed by a recently-leaked video showing the close ties between the prime minister’s aide, Takis Baltakos, and the spokesman of the far-right Golden Dawn par...

EU Political

EU Political
euobserver

