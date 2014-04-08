Golden Dawn video scandal clouds Greek election campaigns

The battle to woo voters ahead of Greece's municipal and European parliamentary elections next month is in full swing.

The government had been talking up its economic achievements, including clinching an €8.3bn instalment from its international bailout and a possible return to the markets.

However the news was quickly overshadowed by a recently-leaked video showing the close ties between the prime minister’s aide, Takis Baltakos, and the spokesman of the far-right Golden Dawn par...