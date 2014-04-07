Ad
The Karlsruhe-based Constitutional Court has a strong say on eurozone matters (Photo: jgieseking)

German ruling party ponders limiting powers of top court

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats are pondering how to limit the powers of the "latent anti-European" Constitutional Court, whose latest verdict will allow fringe parties to have representatives in the European Parliament.

German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere, himself a Christian-Democrat, last week held consultations over dinner with a handful of constitutional law professors.

His spokesperson confirmed on Friday (4 April) that discussions included the role of the Consti...

