"I want a country without corrupt politicians," read a placard in Puerta del Sol (Photo: Ametxa)

Spanish Socialists suffer crushing defeat amid protests

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Spain's ruling Socialist party (PSOE) has suffered a crushing defeat in local and regional elections, as youth movements across the country continue their protests against the political establishment and high unemployment.

Voting on Sunday (22 May) saw candidates from the centre-right Popular Party (PP) sweep to power in a host of former Socialist bastions, presaging what many now expect to be a centre-right victory in general elections due within 10 months.

Conceding defeat, Sp...

