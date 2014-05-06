Immigration not a topic for Swedish mainstream parties

When Jimmie Akesson, leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD), turned up in March at the Norrland University Hospital, a doctor barred the way to the section for the elderly that Akesson intended to visit.

"Your presence here upsets the staff as well as the patients. I cannot let you in," the doctor explained and Akesson had to leave.

The hospital was part of a tour of work places in Sweden by Akesson, following the example of the Swedish Prime Minister who has been doing suc...