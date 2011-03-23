Ad
Strasbourg interior: MEPs have lined up against the 'travelling circus' (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs tell Buzek to seek end to Strasbourg seat

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

MEPs have called for a meeting with EU leaders to discuss the scrapping of the European Parliament's Strasbourg and Luxembourg seats, also opting to delay their approval of the Council of Ministers' 2009 budget until later this year.

If backed by the full complement of euro-deputies, the decisions by members of parliament's budgetary control committee this week (21-22 March) are likely to further inflame tensions with member states, with France typically taking a dim view of MEP calls ...

