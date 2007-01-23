MEPs in political infighting ahead of final CIA report

Just hours before the planned adoption of the European Parliament's report on illegal CIA activities on Tuesday (23 January), centre-right, socialist and liberal MEPs were embroiled in a squabble on how critical the report should be towards EU capitals and institutions.

According to Italian conservative Jas Gawronski, the draft version of the report by the parliament's temporary committee the CIA affair is "weak on facts and analysis" and "gives no direct proof" that EU member states h...