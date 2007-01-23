Ad
euobserver

MEPs in political infighting ahead of final CIA report

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Just hours before the planned adoption of the European Parliament's report on illegal CIA activities on Tuesday (23 January), centre-right, socialist and liberal MEPs were embroiled in a squabble on how critical the report should be towards EU capitals and institutions.

According to Italian conservative Jas Gawronski, the draft version of the report by the parliament's temporary committee the CIA affair is "weak on facts and analysis" and "gives no direct proof" that EU member states h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections