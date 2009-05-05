French people spend the most time sleeping and eating

The French spend more time sleeping and eating than most people and also live longer, a fresh study by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has shown.

With an average of almost nine hours per day, "the French spend more time sleeping than anyone else in OECD countries," the survey unveiled on Monday (4 May) shows.

The French are followed by the Americans and the Spanish, with both nations sleeping around eight and a half hours per day.

