Ad
euobserver
The French sleep around nine hours a day (Photo: Wikipedia)

French people spend the most time sleeping and eating

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The French spend more time sleeping and eating than most people and also live longer, a fresh study by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has shown.

With an average of almost nine hours per day, "the French spend more time sleeping than anyone else in OECD countries," the survey unveiled on Monday (4 May) shows.

The French are followed by the Americans and the Spanish, with both nations sleeping around eight and a half hours per day.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The French sleep around nine hours a day (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections