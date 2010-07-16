Ad
Mr Vimont (r) performing his ambassadorial duties in the US (Photo: jdb.marine.defense.gouv.fr)

Ashton eyes October for decision on top jobs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton is to shortly unveil the names of 31 new heads and deputy heads of EU delegations. But the 10 top jobs in the European External Action Service (EEAS) are to be doled out in October.

The British baroness is currently conducting interviews with the final two or three candidates for each of the 31 diplomatic posts and will announce the results en bloc before the EU's summer recess.

The most prestigious placements are Brazil, China, Japan and S...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

