Brussels warns Poland and UK on EU constitution

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has warned both Poland and the UK not to block attempts to agree a new treaty for the European Union.
Speaking about Poland with Financial Times Deutschland, Mr Barroso indicated it was time for Warsaw to show the same solidarity it demanded on issues to do with Russia towards solving the EU's internal problems.
"Poland is currently experiencing the value of European solidarity. On a difficult issue for Poland, we clearly said: Pol...
