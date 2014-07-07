Pro-EU forces shut out eurosceptics from Parliament top jobs

Eurosceptic deputies were denied several of the European Parliament's top committee posts on Monday (7 July), as the assembly's centrist groups joined forces to shut them out.
The committees elected chairpersons and vice-chairpersons using the “D'Hondt method” on the relative sizes of the EU assembly's seven political groups.
Twenty one of the 22 committee chair posts, and the vast majority of the 88 vice-chair roles, were uncontested and elected by acclaim.
However, the con...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
