Germany threatens to call treaty conference over Poland's head

German chancellor Angela Merkel has threatened to call an intergovernmental conference (IGC) without Poland after Warsaw forcefully rejected a Franco-German compromise package on EU voting weights.
"The German chancellor wants to take a decision at the summit without Poland," German government spokesman Ulrich Wilhelm said. "Poland would then have the chance to join the European consensus at the governmental conference in autumn."
The move - the latest twist in tough negotiations...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
