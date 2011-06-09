Ad
euobserver
Heinz-Christian Strache in campaigning mode (Photo: _dChris)

Austrian far-right in fresh push for EU respectability

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Buoyed by their recent success in the polls, the Austrian and French far right have made a fresh push for respectability in the European Parliament. A blurring of the 'softer' far right with eurosceptic parties may be in the offing.

Austria's Freedom Party in particular called on the eurosceptic alliance in the chamber, the Europe of Freedom and Democracy grouping led by Britain's Ukip and Italy's Northern League, to let their two MEPs join.

FPO Party leader and MEP Heinz-Christia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Heinz-Christian Strache in campaigning mode (Photo: _dChris)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections