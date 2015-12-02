Ad
euobserver
Timmermans (l): 'We could have also said: 100 percent! And then it was even more ambitious! But what would that have meant in the real world?' (Photo: European Commission)

Analysis

Circular economy: ambition in eye of beholder

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Something which is ambitious is something “not easily done or achieved : requiring or showing ambition”, according to the online edition of Merriam-Webster's dictionary.

'ambitious'\nadjective am·bi·tious \\am-ˈbi-shəs\\

“If a plan or idea is ambitious, it needs a great amount of skill and effort to be successful or be achieved”, notes the Cambridge dictionary.

On Wednesday (2 December), the European Commission vehemently defended its new Circular Economy strategy as ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Circular economy leak: New rules on recyclable TV screens
Circular economy could deliver €1.8tn for Europe
Commission mulls lower targets in 'more ambitious' waste bill
'Paradigm shift' needed for circular economy
Timmermans (l): 'We could have also said: 100 percent! And then it was even more ambitious! But what would that have meant in the real world?' (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections