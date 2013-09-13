Ad
euobserver
Reykjavik is not keen on joining the EU anymore (Photo: Wikipedia)

Iceland dissolves EU accession team

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The Icelandic government has dissolved its EU accession team after deciding to give up on talks to join the Union.

"We have dissolved our task force and negotiation teams, and there won't be any other summits," foreign minister Gunnar Bragi Sveinsson told the Icelandic parliament, the Althing, on Thursday (12 September).

"The government is in agreement on this subject. The process has been suspended. But nothing has been closed down, and we will improve our communication and stre...

