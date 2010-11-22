Ad
John Gormley, leader of the Irish Greens

Irish goverment teetering as Greens pull plug on coalition

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Ireland's Green Party, the junior partner in the country's governing coalition with centre-right Fianna Fail, has announced it is to pull the plug on the alliance, calling on the government to announce elections in January.

The party will however stay on until passage of the 2011 budget and a four-year austerity programme that looks set to include €15 billion of wage cuts, public sector lay-offs and hikes in taxation on low income earners.

Fianna Fail, with its razor-thin majorit...

