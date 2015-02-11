Ad
Greece is up for a fight with the eurozone (Photo: Flickr/Kate Gardiner)

Greece up for 'clash' with eurozone ministers

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greece is not excluding a clash with eurozone finance ministers on Wednesday (11 February) over its plan to replace the outgoing bailout with a 'bridging programme' until September.

"If you're not willing to even consider a clash, you're not negotiating," Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis told the Greek parliament on Tuesday, ahead of a confidence vote which the new government passed with 162 votes out of 300.

"We're not seeking a clash. We will do everything to avoid it. Bu...

Greece: Italy and Portugal next if we are forced out of eurozone
Tsipras optimistic after day of brinkmanship with EU
