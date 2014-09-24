Ad
euobserver
Labour leader Ed Miliband (Photo: net_efekt)

Analysis

Crises of confidence in UK party conference land

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, LONDON,

The September party conference season has always been political jamboree time in the UK. For a caffeine-fuelled month, ordinary party members have the chance to hob-nob and get drunk with the country's senior politicians, while the parties themselves get a few days of blanket coverage by the media.

For the lobbyists and journalists who have to attend the Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat conferences, this means three weeks of too much alcohol, a diet of canapés and finger food, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Labour rules out EU referendum without new treaty
Grexit or Brexit - is Britain going to leave the EU?
Cameron promises more devolution across UK
Labour leader Ed Miliband (Photo: net_efekt)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections