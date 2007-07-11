Ad
Barroso says EU is an 'empire'

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU is not just any old international organisation, nor is it a superstate, but it might just be an "empire," according to European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso.

Veering into uncharted naming territory after being asked on Tuesday (10 July) by a journalist what kind of a structure the 27-nation bloc is, Mr Barroso said "We are a very special construction unique in the history of mankind,"

"Sometimes I like to compare the EU as a creation to the organisation of empire. W...

