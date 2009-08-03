Berlin starts talks over Lisbon treaty law

Leading representatives of the German governing parties will meet on Monday (3 August) in Berlin to formulate legislation on how to implement the EU's Lisbon treaty, as requested by the country's constitutional court.

A new deal is needed after Germany's highest court on 30 June ruled that the Lisbon treaty can only be ratified if the national parliament's role is first strengthened.

The 147 page-long ruling suspended the ratification process of the treaty until the new provisions...