The Bundestag: Germany's ratification of the Lisbon treaty was suspended by its top court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Berlin starts talks over Lisbon treaty law

EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk,

Leading representatives of the German governing parties will meet on Monday (3 August) in Berlin to formulate legislation on how to implement the EU's Lisbon treaty, as requested by the country's constitutional court.

A new deal is needed after Germany's highest court on 30 June ruled that the Lisbon treaty can only be ratified if the national parliament's role is first strengthened.

The 147 page-long ruling suspended the ratification process of the treaty until the new provisions...

EU Political

German judgement is a call to action against the EU's democratic deficit
EU Political

Latest News

