Ad
euobserver
Doctors say they are overworked if 'on-call' time is not considered as working time (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commission told to respond in sensitive working time case

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The EU ombudsman has criticised the European commission for not dealing with a citizen's complaint concerning the implementation of working time rules for doctors, a sensitive issue in several member states.

The case is almost six years old and concerns a German doctor who complained to the commission that Germany was breaching an EU directive on working time, particularly regarding doctors and their time spent on call.

The complainant argued that Germany was not respecting EU jur...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Doctors say they are overworked if 'on-call' time is not considered as working time (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections