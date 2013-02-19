Countries to share the pain on MEP reduction

EU countries are set to share the pain of political job-losses, with 13 countries to lose MEPs at next year's European elections.
Deputies on the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday (19 February) voted by 21 votes to 0 with a single abstention to a proposal drafted by Italian centre-left MEP Roberto Gualtieri and Rafal Trzaskowski, a Polish Christian democrat.
The Parliament's numbers are set to swell to 766 for the final months of the current legisla...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
