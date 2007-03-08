EU must progress without London, says Belgian PM

The EU should go ahead and further integrate without the UK if it attempts to block a new constitutional treaty, Belgium's prime minister Guy Verhofstadt has said.

In an interview with German daily Die Welt, he said he expected the German EU presidency "not just to have put down a roadmap for the new constitution by the end of June, but also an outline of the content."

"Only then is it guaranteed that an intergovernmental conference will really be short and that the necessary chan...