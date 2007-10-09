Ad
euobserver
British MPs are critical of the way the treaty was drawn up (Photo: Wikipedia)

British MPs criticise Brussels' secret treaty drafting process

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

British MPs have criticised the lack of public scrutiny during the drawing up of the new Reform Treaty and questioned certain key aspects of the document.

In a report published today (9 October), members of the European scrutiny committee in the House of Commons condemn the "essentially secret drafting process" led by Germany, which was chairing the EU at the time.

It went on to note that texts were "produced at the last moment" after which there was pressure for agreement.

...

euobserver

