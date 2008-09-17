Ad
euobserver
"Factually, the Dutch are unfair to Serbia," says Mr Djelic (Photo: Democratic Party)

Dutch stance on Serbia 'very unfair,' says minister

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The Netherlands' refusal to unfreeze the trade related part of a pre-accession deal with Serbia was "unfair" to Belgrade, but the country still intends to stick to its EU accession agenda and hopes to join the bloc by 2014, Serbian deputy prime minister Bozidar Djelic has said.

"Factually, the Dutch are unfair to Serbia," Mr Djelic told EUobserver on the margins of an EU conference on the Roma people in Brussels on Tuesday (16 September).

"Because it's not by chance that 25 membe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Netherlands blocks EU-Serbia trade deal
"Factually, the Dutch are unfair to Serbia," says Mr Djelic (Photo: Democratic Party)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections