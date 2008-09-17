Dutch stance on Serbia 'very unfair,' says minister

The Netherlands' refusal to unfreeze the trade related part of a pre-accession deal with Serbia was "unfair" to Belgrade, but the country still intends to stick to its EU accession agenda and hopes to join the bloc by 2014, Serbian deputy prime minister Bozidar Djelic has said.

"Factually, the Dutch are unfair to Serbia," Mr Djelic told EUobserver on the margins of an EU conference on the Roma people in Brussels on Tuesday (16 September).

"Because it's not by chance that 25 membe...