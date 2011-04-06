Parliament observes minute of silence for drowned refugees from Libya

MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (6 April) observed a minute of silence for the up to 250 migrants and asylum seekers feared dead after a boat coming from Libya sank off the Italian coast of Lampedusa.
The boat, carrying around 300 African and Asian migrants and asylum seekers fleeing Libya, capsized during the night of 5-6 April while trying to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The coast guard was able to save 47 people and three more were rescued by fishermen on Thursday mor...
