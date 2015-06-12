Ad
euobserver
David Cameron's plans to curb welfare for EU migrants received a cool reception from fellow leaders in talks on Thursday (Photo: Adolfo PM)

British EU welfare plan gets cool reception

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

David Cameron has received a cool reception for his plans to renegotiate the UK’s EU membership during further talks with EU leaders.

During talks with fellow EU leaders on the margins of the EU-Latin America summit on Thursday (11 June), the prime ministers of Spain and Finland became the latest to express their opposition to reopening the EU treaties, while the leaders of Romania and Belgium were critical of the UK leader’s hopes to deny in-work benefits to EU migrants for four years ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

The politics behind Cameron's referendum U-turn
Cameron: Welfare reform to be 'absolute requirement' in EU deal
Merkel boosts Cameron's EU reform plan
David Cameron's plans to curb welfare for EU migrants received a cool reception from fellow leaders in talks on Thursday (Photo: Adolfo PM)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections