British EU welfare plan gets cool reception

David Cameron has received a cool reception for his plans to renegotiate the UK’s EU membership during further talks with EU leaders.
During talks with fellow EU leaders on the margins of the EU-Latin America summit on Thursday (11 June), the prime ministers of Spain and Finland became the latest to express their opposition to reopening the EU treaties, while the leaders of Romania and Belgium were critical of the UK leader’s hopes to deny in-work benefits to EU migrants for four years ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
