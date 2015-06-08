Ad
Posters for the No campaign. Luxembourger voters refused to grant voting rights to foreigners and to lower the voting age from 18 to 16.

Luxembourg referendum rejects foreigner voting rights

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Luxembourg voters overwhelmingly refused on Sunday (7 June) to grant voting rights to foreigners and to lower the voting age from 18 to 16.

In a referendum, 78.02 percent said No to letting foreigners register on voting rolls if they have lived in the Grand Duchy for at least 10 years and have voted in communal or European elections.

An even larger majority, 80.87 percent, were against allowing people aged 16-18 to register for legislative, European and communal elections as well ...

