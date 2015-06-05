Ad
The EU court: Welfare tourism has become one of the hottest topics in EU policy (Photo: katarina_dzurekova)

EU jurist backs German refusal of migrant benefits

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Unemployed EU migrants can be excluded from accessing social benefits in another EU country for the first three months of their stay, a top EU lawyer has said.

In a legal opinion published on Thursday (5 June), Advocate general Wathelet said that the three month ban imposed by Germany on accessing benefits was “consistent with the objective of maintaining the financial equilibrium of the social ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

