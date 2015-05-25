Ad
Duda is considered to be moderately eurosceptic (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

Polish politics shaken after newcomer wins elections

by Paulina Pacula, Warsaw,

Conservative newcomer Andrzej Duda has won the presidential elections in Poland stunning the political establishment and setting the scene for cliff-hanger general elections later this year.

Duda, the 43-year old candidate from the opposition Law and Justice Party, won the second round of elections on Sunday (24 May) with 52 percent of the vote according to the latest results.

The win breaks the five-year grip of the governing Civic Platform party on both presidential and parliame...

