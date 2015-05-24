Ad
The EU's plans to resettle migrants crossing the Mediterranean sea will be unveiled on Wednesday. (Photo: Amnesty International)

Migration plans and UK top the bill this WEEK

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

A week shortened by the Monday public holiday will, nevertheless, be a busy one for EU lawmakers, dominated by the ongoing migration crisis in the Mediterranean sea and the UK’s plans to renegotiate its EU status.

The European Commission will unveil new proposals on Wednesday (27 May) for EU governments to relocate thousands of asylum seekers who have arrived by boat in Italy and Greece in recent weeks. According to Reuters, the proposal will call for the relocation of 40,000 asylum se...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

