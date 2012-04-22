Dutch government unravels over Brussels budget rules

Talks on Brussels-based budget cuts have collapsed in the Netherlands, creating the likelihood of snap elections after the summer recess.

The development came on Saturday (21 April) - after more than seven weeks of fierce behind-the-scenes negotiations - when the eurosceptic PVV party, led by Geert Wilders, withdrew its support for the austerity measures and for the minority government itself.

"We will not accept to have our people bleed at the hands of bureaucrats in Brussels,"...