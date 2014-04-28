Ad
Verhofstadt - EU needs a "decisive step in integration" (Photo: Alberto Novi)

Verhofstadt calls for more integration in bid for Commission top job

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Liberal candidate Guy Verhofstadt set out his stall to be the next European Commission President on Friday (25 April) by demanding a "decisive step in the European integration as the fuel for new growth in Europe".

At a press conference in Brussels, Verhofstadt set out a platform including the creation of an EU energy union, project bonds to finance infrastructure and investment, and a common EU integration policy.

"We need a single energy market, not only because of the crisis i...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

