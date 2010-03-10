Commission lays out post-Copenhagen climate strategy

The European Union's climate chief on Tuesday (9 March) told the European Parliament she wants the bloc to forge ahead with cuts in carbon emissions of 30 percent - despite competing powers having yet to make similar pledges - in an attempt to win back EU leadership on the issue, believed to have been lost at the UN climate summit in her native Copenhagen last December.

The EU is already committed to a 30 percent emissions cut but only in the event that other world powers, particularly ...