EU parliament robbery was 'inside job,' officials say

Armed robbers have struck the European Parliament again, the third such attack in two years. Individuals close to the investigation say they are convinced it is an inside job.
Preliminary reports from parliamentary sources suggest that around 2:30 in the afternoon, two individuals entered the post office.
Wielding a gun, the robbers reported forced the assistants in the post office to open the safe, according to individuals familiar with the events.
Parliament spokeswoman M...
