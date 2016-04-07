EU awaits Dutch response to referendum result

The European Commission said Thursday (7 April) it is up to the Dutch government to decide on the next step after Dutch voters overwhelmingly rejected the ratification of an association agreement with Ukraine in a referendum on Wednesday.
"The European Commission takes note of the outcome of the referendum," the EU executive's spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists.
"Under Dutch national law this is a consultative referendum and internal procedure of ratification are a mat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.