euobserver
EU council president Donald Tusk (r) is also waiting for a solution from the Dutch PM Mark Rutte (l) on dealing with the referendum outcome (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU awaits Dutch response to referendum result

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission said Thursday (7 April) it is up to the Dutch government to decide on the next step after Dutch voters overwhelmingly rejected the ratification of an association agreement with Ukraine in a referendum on Wednesday.

"The European Commission takes note of the outcome of the referendum," the EU executive's spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists.

"Under Dutch national law this is a consultative referendum and internal procedure of ratification are a mat...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

