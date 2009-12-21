Spanish EU presidency wants Palestinian state in 2010

Spain, the European Union's incoming president, is to orchestrate a push by the bloc for the establishment of a Palestinian state in 2010.

Miguel Moratinos, the country's foreign minister, said on Friday (18 December) that Madrid sees the foundation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel as one of its main priorities under its six-month helmsmanship of the 27-country bloc, which begins in January.

"My idea, and my dream, and my engagement, is to work for having in 2010, finally, ...