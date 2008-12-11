Ad
None of the representatives of the Irish people who voted No to the Lisbon Treaty were consulted by the Irish government before they struck a deal with the French Presidency (Photo: eu2008.fr)

The Irish government has betrayed its people

by Declan Ganley and Jens-Peter Bonde,

The French president yesterday told the group leaders of the European parliament that he has made a deal with the Irish government to hold a second referendum in Ireland to ratify the Lisbon treaty first rejected on 12 June by 53 percent of Irish voters.

None of the representatives of the Irish people who voted No to the Lisbon Treaty were consulted by the Irish government before they struck a deal with the French Presidency. The Irish government has simply ignored the result of the referendum.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

