EU 'naive' about power of ex-Communist spies, says Nobel prize-winner

The EU has turned a blind eye to the way post-Communist countries are dealing with their totalitarian legacy, with former secret police officers still filling powerful positions, says Nobel literature prize-winner Herta Mueller.

Ms Mueller, a Romanian-born German, has focused most of her novels and essays on life under dictatorship, under constant fear and intimidation by Romania's secret police, the Securitate. Deportation and labour camps in the Soviet Union, as experienced by her own...