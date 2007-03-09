Mr Cameron's hope and rubber band theory

There is always something faintly ridiculous about British leaders crossing the Channel to deliver speeches whose subtext is 'We shall provide a lead in Europe and here's how.'
The speeches never really work - either for the domestic or the Continental audience. The domestic audience doesn't really care; the Continental audience is baffled and sometimes affronted. We shall perhaps know that Britain is at least helping to provide leadership when her leaders stop bragging about it.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
