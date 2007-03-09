Ad
euobserver

Mr Cameron's hope and rubber band theory

EU Political
Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

There is always something faintly ridiculous about British leaders crossing the Channel to deliver speeches whose subtext is 'We shall provide a lead in Europe and here's how.'

The speeches never really work - either for the domestic or the Continental audience. The domestic audience doesn't really care; the Continental audience is baffled and sometimes affronted. We shall perhaps know that Britain is at least helping to provide leadership when her leaders stop bragging about it.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections