euobserver
The Lisbon Treaty was signed by EU leaders in late 2007 (Photo: Portuguese EU Presidency)

German court handed new complaint on EU treaty

by Honor Mahony,

Germany's constitutional court has been handed a second complaint over the EU's Lisbon Treaty with the potential to delay the country's final ratification of the document for several months.

The new legal action, running to over 200 pages, is concerned with economic as well as political issues, which the complainants say are not addressed by the Lisbon Treaty.

They argue that a prognosis on European integration given by the country's constitutional court in a 1993 judgement on the...

euobserver

