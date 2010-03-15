Ukraine gives positive appraisal of new-model EU

Ukraine's ambassador to the EU, Andriy Veselovsky, has given an upbeat appraisal of the EU's new institutional set-up.

Fresh from chaperoning Ukraine's recently-elected president, Viktor Yanukovych, through a long series of meetings on his first official visit to Brussels last month, the diplomat told reporters in Brussels that the post-Lisbon Treaty union has a clear division of labour.

At the top tier, European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso speaks as the EU's "government,...