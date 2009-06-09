Ad
'Yes I am' a candidate for a second term, says Jose Manuel Barroso (r) (Photo: European Commission)

Sweden calls for clarity on European Commission post

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Sweden has said it needs Jose Manuel Barroso to be given full and clear backing for a second term as commission president or its term as EU presidency country, beginning in July, will be weakened.

Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt dismissed proposals – said to come from France – that Mr Barroso be given interim backing next week until October when the commission's current term expires and a new set of institutional rules is possibly in place.

"We intend to elect Mr Barroso ...

