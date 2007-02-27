European Commission made stronger by enlargement

The European Commission has been strengthened by enlargement as the 27 member states look to it to bring order into the EU house, the body's top official has said.

Secretary general Catherine Day said that as member states find it "increasingly difficult" to find agreement amongst themselves, the commission "is paid 24/7 to be scanning European horizons trying to find out where are the elements of consensus."

Speaking at the Brussels-based European Policy Centre on Tuesday (27 F...