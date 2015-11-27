Ad
Jaroslaw Kaczynski , leader of Poland's ruling party does not shy away from pushing through controversial decisions (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Poland's ruling party shows true colours

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland’s newly installed right-wing governing party is showing off its confrontational style by trying to replace already appointed constitutional judges with its own appointees on Thursday (27 November) and by upping its rhetoric against Russia.

The ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) used its majority in the Sejm, Poland’s lower house of parliament, to passed resolutions reversing recent appointments of five judges to the highest court.

It will now be able to push for its own j...

Eszter Zalan

