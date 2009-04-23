Ad
Roma children - Roma have the highest unemployment rates and lowest education levels (Photo: Amnesty International)

Europe more racist than previously reported

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Racism towards minority groups in Europe is far more prevalent than previously reported in official statistics, with victims feeling they have little recourse to justice.

Those are the stark findings of a new report published by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) on Wednesday (22 April) based on research carried out in each of the EU's 27 member states last year.

"The survey reveals how large the ‘dark figure' of racist crime and discrimination really is in t...

EU Political
EU Political
